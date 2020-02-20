Video: Christian Eriksen scores first goal for Inter Milan in Europa League tie vs Ludogorets

Christian Eriksen has scored his first goal for Inter Milan at a crucial moment, the Danish superstar has opened the scoring – and grabbed an important away, in the 70th minute of this evening’s Europa League tie with Ludogorets.

Matias Vecino pulled off a lovely flick to play the ball into the path of Romelu Lukaku, the former Manchester United striker held off his defender and teed the ball up for Eriksen.

The 28-year-old took a touch before tucking the ball into the back of the net.

The playmaker left Tottenham Hotspur for Inter in the January transfer window for a fee of £16.9m, as per BBC Sport.

Take a look at the midfielder’s first strike for his new club below:

