Video: Former Barcelona forward Carles Perez scores for Roma vs Gent – Better than Martin Braithwaite?

There’s a few things that don’t sit right with Barcelona being allowed to sign an emergency striker outside the transfer window.

It turns out that Leganes won’t be allowed to replace Martin Braithwaite despite his move to Barca, and the Catalans also allowed Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez to walk without replacing them.

Perez was on the fringes of the first team and now finds himself at Roma, and he’s scored a well taken opener for them tonight:

? — Carles Perez just scored his first goal for AS Roma on loan.pic.twitter.com/Ho9axr2qLG — barcauniversal.com (@BU_Videos) February 20, 2020

You could argue that it’s Barca’s own fault that they are short up front and they should just have to deal with it, but on this evidence it also looks like Carles Perez may be a better option than Braithwaite anyway.