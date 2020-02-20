Video: Gerrard’s passionate celebrations after Rangers pull off comeback win

At 2-0 down to Braga with half an hour to go in their Europa League Round of 32 first leg tie, not too many would’ve given Rangers a hope of a comeback.

But when you’ve got Steven Gerrard as your manager, a player who never knew what a lost cause was, you’ve always got a chance.

With 23 to play Ianis Hagi gave the hosts a glimmer of picking up a point, and just eight minutes later, Joe Aribo levelled the scores.

The momentum was completely with the hosts by that point, and as Hagi’s second hit the net on 82 minutes to complete a memorable comeback, Gerrard celebrated like a man possessed on the touchline.

FT: Rangers 3-2 Braga Three goals in 15 minutes to come back from 2-0 down… Take it away, Steven Gerrard ? pic.twitter.com/jztIOt3QRF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020