Video: ‘He will be the future’ – Cristiano Ronaldo offers big praise for Kylian Mbappe

It’s fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is a fan of Kylian Mbappe and sees a huge future for the Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar moving forward.

The Portuguese ace has been at the top of the game for countless years, and putting the tiresome debate with Lionel Messi aside for a minute, he deserves all the praise he gets for what he has achieved in the game and what he’s still producing at 35 years of age.

SEE MORE: Video: Brilliant work from Mbappe sees Neymar bag crucial away for PSG vs Dortmund

Messi will turn 33 this summer, and so while there appears to be a lot left in the tank for the pair, there will come a time in near future when the baton is handed over to the next crop of superstar players.

There are a number of players across Europe who will want to be involved in that conversation, but Ronaldo has waxed lyrical about Mbappe, labelling him the present and the future, as seen in the video below.

With a collection of domestic honours in France to his name already coupled with the World Cup win in 2018 with France, Mbappe has achieved a lot already. However, still only 21 years of age, he may be just getting started…