Video: Man United boss Solskjaer left hanging after handshake attempt with Brugge manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to face the misery being left hanging after an attempt to shake the hand of Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement.

In the 80th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout tie between the two sides, Luke Shaw brought down Emmanuel Dennis – leaving the forward needing medical attention.

Solskjaer appeared to apologise to his counterpart and attempted a handshake, unfortunately Clement had already turned his head, leaving the Manchester United gaffer red-faced.

