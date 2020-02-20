Video: Martial capitalises on mistake before fine finish for Man United vs Club Brugge

In the 35th minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Club Brugge, the Red Devils bagged an equaliser after capitalising on a mistake.

Brugge defender Brandon Mechele was left in two minds after a throw-in, Anthony Martial chased down the centre-back and held him off to win the ball.

Martial burst forward from just past the halfway line, showing his strength to keep Mechele at bay, before slotting the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s equaliser for the Red Devils below:

Tony Martial scores again! ? Man Utd are level in Belgium as their number nine pounces on a mistake and finishes with ease… His 14th of the season ?? pic.twitter.com/MVOxHTTB5A — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.