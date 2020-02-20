Menu

Video: Martial capitalises on mistake before fine finish for Man United vs Club Brugge

Manchester United FC
In the 35th minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Club Brugge, the Red Devils bagged an equaliser after capitalising on a mistake.

Brugge defender Brandon Mechele was left in two minds after a throw-in, Anthony Martial chased down the centre-back and held him off to win the ball.

Martial burst forward from just past the halfway line, showing his strength to keep Mechele at bay, before slotting the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s equaliser for the Red Devils below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

