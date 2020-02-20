Menu

Video: Mignolet assist leads to Dennis’ lovely lob for Brugge vs Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 15th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash between Club Brugge and Manchester United, the Red Devils’ lapse in concentration was punished.

Former Liverpool stopper Simon Mignolet launched the ball forward with a quickly-taken goal kick, the ball looped over the heads of United defenders Brandon Williams and Diogo Dalot.

Emmanuel Dennis held off Williams’ challenge before brilliantly lobbing the ball over a rushing Sergio Romero and into the back of the net.

Take a look at the forward’s brilliant finish below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Club Brugge Emmanuel Dennis simon mignolet