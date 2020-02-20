Video: Mignolet assist leads to Dennis’ lovely lob for Brugge vs Man United

In the 15th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash between Club Brugge and Manchester United, the Red Devils’ lapse in concentration was punished.

Former Liverpool stopper Simon Mignolet launched the ball forward with a quickly-taken goal kick, the ball looped over the heads of United defenders Brandon Williams and Diogo Dalot.

Emmanuel Dennis held off Williams’ challenge before brilliantly lobbing the ball over a rushing Sergio Romero and into the back of the net.

Take a look at the forward’s brilliant finish below:

Club Brugge lead against Man Utd! The Reds were caught sleeping and one long ball puts Bonaventure in… He now has goals vs Man Utd and Real Madrid this season ? pic.twitter.com/6mxckQbfI5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.