Video: Ruben Neves scores with absolute thunderbolt for Wolves vs Espanyol

In the 52nd minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash between Wolves and Espanyol, the Wanderers extended their lead after a moment of magic from Ruben Neves.

Star winger Adama Traore saw a cross into the box cleared out of the box by one of the La Liga outfit’s defenders.

The ball floated into the path of Neves and the central midfielder expertly controlled the ball with his chest before volleying it into the back of the net with a thunderous strike from 25 yards out.

Took a look at the Portugal international’s fine effort below:

Pictures from TUDN.