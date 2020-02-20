Video: Shambolic Man United defending almost gifts Brugge a goal inside three minutes

Just over two minutes had passed in Manchester United’s Europa League fixture at Club Brugge, before panic buttons were being pressed.

A simple throw in for the hosts caught the Red Devils’ back line off guard and almost led to the opening goal.

Luke Shaw was on his heels and Harry Maguire got nutmegged on the edge of the area before a rush of blood from Sergio Romero saw his goal left unattended and Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot somehow scramble to ball to safety.

This is hardly the way you’d like your defence to start a game.

Take a look at United’s real comedy of errors below: