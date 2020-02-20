‘What is the point of VAR then?’ – Solskjaer’s reaction to controversial Brugge goal vs Man United

Manchester United found themselves on the back foot early on in tonight’s Europa League knockout clash against Club Brugge.

Forward Emmanuel Dennis scored with a superb lob in the 15th minute of tonight’s first-leg to give the Belgian outfit the lead against the Red Devils. Take a look at the brilliant effort here.

Dennis’ strike proved to be controversial though as it appeared as though the Manchester outfit should’ve been awarded a corner instead of Brugge having a goal kick.

Former Liverpool stopper Simon Mignolet’s fine assist has to be questioned as the ball appeared to be in motion before he launched it forward. Regulations state that VAR will not be used to check potential restarts.

Solskjaer simply responded with “What is the point of VAR then” when asked on his opinion of the goal.

Take a look at the Norwegian’s reaction to tonight’s draw below:

"What is the point of VAR then?" "No point in complaining, but it was a corner, and the ball was rolling…" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Anthony Martial but was not happy with the goal that saw Club Brugge take the lead. ? @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/wXntGeMwXa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020