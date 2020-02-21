Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for three weeks due to his hamstring injury.

The Reds skipper was subbed off during the final few minutes of the match against Atletico Madrid. Klopp has confirmed that the England international will be out for three weeks.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 52-year-old said: “Hendo, it could have been worse. How we all know, it was a hamstring. We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad. We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad.”

Henderson has had a brilliant season with Liverpool so far, netting three goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. Hence, his loss is a massive blow for the Reds as having characters like him on the pitch is always useful.

The England international will miss Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid along with their Premier League matches against West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth. He’ll also miss the FA Cup 5th round fixture against Chelsea although Klopp might’ve rested him even if he was fit.

With Henderson out, either of Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would get a place a starting XI although it won’t be surprising if James Milner is considered too.