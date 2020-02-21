Every club wants to get to the point where they are so successful that every player wants to join them, but is it possible that things are going too well for Liverpool in some ways?

It’s an odd point to make, but they are just so dominant and the front three is incredible together, so it means that signing new forwards could be an issue.

The club need someone who’s good enough to step in, but any arrival will need to accept a back up role, and that will probably rule out a lot of quality players.

Timo Werner is a name that’s come up a lot with Liverpool lately, and one of their former players has suggested he might be better moving somewhere else.

According to a report from Goal.com, Didi Hamann believes that Werner should move to Chelsea or Man United rather than making that move to Anfield.

His reasoning is that Werner plays best through the middle when he can use his speed, but it’s unlikely that Roberto Firmino will be dropped and he might not be so effective if he’s forced wide.

With so much transfer talk it does sound like he could leave RB Leipzig in the Summer, but it’s still not clear where he might end up.