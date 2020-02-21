It’s sad in a way that Frank Lampard’s revolution of getting the young players into the Chelsea team has completely passed Ruben Loftus-Cheek by.

He looked like one of the only young talents who might break into the first team under previous regimes, but he’s been injured for all of this season and you have to think he would’ve got plenty of chances to play.

There’s still a chance for him to make up for lost time, and it sounds like his comeback from injury is almost complete.

As reported by the Chelsea website, he’s expected to be on the bench for the game against Spurs tomorrow, so hopefully the fans will get a chance to see him action.

His return also comes at a perfect time with that report going on to say that N’Golo Kante is not fit so having the option of Loftus-Cheek must be welcomed by Frank Lampard.

It still feels like he’s a youth prospect, but it’s easy to forget that Loftus-Cheek is actually 24 so this really is the time where he needs to stay fit and force his way into that Chelsea team.

It’s easy to let your career drift by, but hopefully Lampard recognises his talents and we can see how good he really is.