Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on teenager Bukayo Saka.

The 18-year-old provided the assist for the Gunners’ late goal against Olympiacos which was scored by Alexandre Lacazette in the 81st minute.

Arteta hailed Saka for his performances and humility. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the Spaniard said: “I’m really pleased with the way he’s developed. And I’m really pleased with the way he’s handling these situations because there’s a lot of highlight on him at the moment, but he’s still really humble. He’s still as keen to meet with my assistant, willing to improve. He’s a great kid and he makes big decisions in the final third. He’s not someone who hides. He’s got the vision and the ability to execute when the spaces are really tight. That’s a gift.”

Saka is turning out to be one of Arsenal’s best players this season, scoring thrice and providing nine assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. A lot will be expected from the 18-year-old in upcoming fixtures and we could well see him produce better performances.

Arsenal have an important away goal against Olympiacos ahead of the second leg at the Emirates next week. The Gunners seem heavy favorites to qualify for the last 16 but the Greek team can’t be written as they have lost to them at the Emirates back when Arteta used to play for them.

Before the second leg, Arsenal have another match to play in London which is against Everton on Sunday.