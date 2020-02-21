“It’s a fantastic club”: Man City star Raheem Sterling drops future transfer hint

It’s taken some time for the news about Man City’s ban from Europe to settle, but it was always inevitable that their best players would now be linked away.

Almost every transfer story talks about the best players wanting to play in the Champions League, so if City can’t provide that then it’s only natural that some may look to leave.

Spanish outlet AS spoke to Raheem Sterling ahead of their game against Real Madrid, and some of his comments might be alarming to City fans.

It should be pointed out that the Spanish press love to spin things in favour of their big teams and love the idea of a big transfer story, but there could also be something to this.

They asked him various things but the upcoming game and players he admired, but the following comments about Real Madrid make interesting reading:

When asked about Zidane: “I think to win the Champions League so many times especially in a row as well is very difficult. I don’t think that’s luck, it’s definitely a formula.

When asked about possible playing for Real in the future: “ It’s one of those things… Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club, when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it’s massive. But at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club.”

You can look at it two different ways. He mainly gives the media trained answer of being respectful to his upcoming opponent and his own club, but he also says more than he really needs to – especially when talking about the shirt and the history.

There might be nothing to it, but City fans should brace themselves for plenty more speculation as we build up to the Summer.