It feels like we have never heard about the possibility of emergency signings in the top leagues until this month, and now they’re happening all over the place.

Barcelona signed Martin Braithwaite from Leganes which seems to have started something, because now Valencia are looking to make a similar move.

As reported by AS, Ezequiel Garay has gone down with a season ending injury so they are able to sign a replacement, and they are looking for Real Madrid to do them a favour with Javi Sanchez.

This would only be a loan move and it does look like a last resort, as Sanchez was only loan at Real Valladolid for the first half of the season and barely played.

It’s suggested that Valencia would like to have the option to buy him at the end of the season, but Real may look for a buy back clause of their own so it doesn’t sound like the most straight forward transfer.

Time will tell if this is the end of this type of move, but it does make you wonder if we will see more rule changes or even the abolition of the transfer window in the upcoming years.