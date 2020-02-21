There was plenty of intrigue when Chris Smalling decided to move to Roma this season, but it’s probably worked out as well as he could’ve hoped.

Serie A is notorious for being more technical and tactical than the Premier League, but that might actually have played into his hands as it allows him to concentrate on defending and his pace is a useful asset.

At Man United he was left in a position where he would have to bring the ball out of defence, and it looked like a clear weakness in his game.

Last Summer the idea of him playing for England in EURO 2020 would seem very far fetched, his stock was low, he was out of form and there were a lot of other players playing well.

The BBC have reported that he’s now hoping his form for Roma could earn him an England recall, and it’s not completely ridiculous.

He’s proven he can adapt and play in a different culture which should go in his favour, while his competition for a place has weakened.

Harry Maguire replaced him at United but hasn’t exactly been excellent, John Stones is inconsistent and nobody else has emerged as a serious candidate, so this could be his chance.

He will need to have an impressive end to the season, but you never know. If he does make it back into the squad, then it could also encourage other players to move abroad which can only be good for the national team.