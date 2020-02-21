Southampton are reportedly interested in bringing back Liverpool’s Adam Lallana.

The 31-year-old has made 175 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals and providing as many assists. However, Lallana fell down the pecking order due to injuries and has become a squad player for Liverpool now. This season, he has made 19 appearances across all competitions so far, scoring the late equaliser against Manchester United and providing two assists.

According to Express, Southampton are interested in signing Lallana in the summer when his contract with Liverpool expires. This report also claims that Leicester City, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing him as well.

Liverpool currently have a number of midfield options that include James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain besides the regular starters. Hence, a move away from Anfield could do well for Lallana. The 31-year-old had a pretty good stint with his boyhood club Southampton, amassing 59 goals and 48 assists in 261 appearances across all competitions. A move to the Saints would do Lallana well as he could be a regular under Ralph Hassenhuttl.