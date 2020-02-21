There’s always a debate over whether a manager or someone else at the club should be in charge of transfers, but Real Madrid change their boss so often that it makes sense to delegate most of the control to the boardroom.

As a club they love to spend big money on megastars, but we’ve started to see a real effort to bring young talents into the club, and it looks like they are looking to go down that route again.

Marca reported that the club have been tracking Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes for a couple of years now, and they are finally convinced he’s good enough to make the move and sign him for around €70m.

They go on to say that Zidane is desperate to bring Paul Pogba to the club, but it seems those in charge would rather convince him to sign Camavinga and hope he would be enough to make Zidane forget about the Man United star.

That could make sense with Pogba picking up a lot of injuries lately and becoming more of a distraction than anything at Old Trafford, so perhaps they see the Rennes star as being a more reliable and long term option.

At this point it doesn’t sound like any formal negotiations have taken place with Rennes so it’s not like the move is close or anything, but it’s certainly one to watch out for this Summer.