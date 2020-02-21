Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old has done pretty well for Rennes this season so far, scoring a goal against Lyon and providing an assist against PSG in 32 appearances across all competitions. According to Spanish newspaper Marca (as cited by Express), Real Madrid are interested in signing Camavinga who is currently valued at £50 million. This report also claims that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane wants the teenager who has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Camavinga is a key reason why Rennes are currently third in Ligue 1 and have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. The 17-year-old is one of the finest young prospects in France and there would be bigger clubs interested in signing him.

Real Madrid currently have one of the best defensive midfielders in the world in Casemiro but they need a backup option for him and Camavinga could be someone they could try to sign. However, it would be best for the teenager to enjoy some regular first-team football in Rennes before making a move to a bigger club.