Video: Astonishing bravery as St Mirren women’s captain fixes DISLOCATED knee before playing on

It seems fair to point out that anyone of a squeamish persuasion will probably not want to see this video.

Footballers often get a bad reputation for diving and play acting, to the point that you forget just how tough some of these players are.

They may not come tougher than Jane O’Toole who captains the St Mirren women’s team, and this clip just shows incredible grit and bravery:

You can see that the knee isn’t pointing in the right direction, but it’s not even like she tries to delicately pop it back into place, it’s a full on bash to make it go back to normal.

 