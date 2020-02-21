Menu

Video: Disaster for Bayern as Neuer gets megged outside the box and Paderborn make it 1-1

Bayern Munich
Manuel Neuer has rightfully carved out a reputation as one of the best sweeper keepers in the world, some might even go as far to say he revolutionised the position, but it can go wrong.

It’s always exciting when he goes walkabout and almost acts as an 11th outfield player, but he was caught out tonight with a cheeky nutmeg and it left the goal unguarded:

This game against Paderborn was the ideal chance for Bayern to put some distance between themselves and RB Leipzig, but a draw here would leave them only two points clear and having played a game more.

