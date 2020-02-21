Video: Disaster for Bayern as Neuer gets megged outside the box and Paderborn make it 1-1

Manuel Neuer has rightfully carved out a reputation as one of the best sweeper keepers in the world, some might even go as far to say he revolutionised the position, but it can go wrong.

It’s always exciting when he goes walkabout and almost acts as an 11th outfield player, but he was caught out tonight with a cheeky nutmeg and it left the goal unguarded:

Manuel Neuer where are you off to? ? The Bayern goalkeeper goes walkies, gets nutmegged, and Paderborn pull level just before half-time! pic.twitter.com/umTiMxVUVZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2020

This game against Paderborn was the ideal chance for Bayern to put some distance between themselves and RB Leipzig, but a draw here would leave them only two points clear and having played a game more.