Video: Hilarious scenes as Rangers fan ruins Mother and baby video while celebrating incredible comeback vs Braga

It’s a strange one to think about, but there may come a point when Steven Gerrard could come under pressure at Rangers.

He’s done a wonderful job to reestablish themselves as a dominant team in the country again, but silverware eludes him despite spending some serious cash.

A crushing loss to Braga looked likely last night until a wonderful comeback saw them win 3-2, and they now have a real chance of going through to the next round.

The joy among the Rangers fans was evident at the ground, but this poor child found out the hard way what it’s like to be in a house with someone so engrossed in the game:

Well done hagi ruining nice videos of ma baby and his mum.

— Copland Road (@CoplandRoad72) February 20, 2020

There’s something glorious about the sheer terror in the kid’s eyes when you couple it with the complete delight in the background, but this family might be hoping for a more straight forward and calm second leg.

Although if the Dad keeps this up, there’s a real danger that the kid’s first words will be “f**ckin yaaas”