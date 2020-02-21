Video: Martin Braithwaite shows a total lack of skill and control during Barcelona presentation

The whole concept of presenting a player to the crowd is an odd one. In theory it gives them a chance to show off with a few fancy flicks and tricks and may build some anticipation for their debut.

It seems fair to say that everyone is intrigued about Martin Braithwaite playing for Barcelona, but not exactly in a good way.

It’s astonishing that one of the best teams in the world have been forced to turn to a player like him, and this showing on his presentation won’t help matters:

Braithwaite showing off his skills ? pic.twitter.com/ug6a35gV36 — Galu (@PSGalu) February 20, 2020

Did Martin Braithwaite ring Barca and tell them he was George Weah’s cousin?pic.twitter.com/Q70kD0tjrG — Proper Football (@sid_lambert) February 21, 2020

It’s rare that a player would try and produce a rainbow flick in a game, but he’s not anywhere close to pulling this off.

It could be one of the greatest stories of all time if he becomes the hero and fires Barcelona to glory, but you have to think there will be some nervous people at The Nou Camp after seeing this.