It’s clear that Real Madrid have made an effort to sign up some of the most promising young players in the world, but time will tell if they get a fair chance in the team or simply get sold to raise funds for higher profile signings.

Japanese midfielder Takefusa Kubo joined Real in the Summer after a promising time in Japan, but he was immediately loaned out to Mallorca to gain some experience in the league.

READ MORE: La Liga rivals look to take Real Madrid defender on an emergency loan

He certainly looks like an exciting prospect, and that was on display tonight as he scored a lovely solo goal to make it 3-3 against Real Betis and secure his team a point:

You can rightfully point at the keeper and wonder what he’s up to, but the skill and balance in the build up to the goal deserved something.

He’ll find it tough to make it into the Real Madrid first team, but there’s an exciting player for them there if they take the chance.