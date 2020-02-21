Video: Wayne Rooney shows his class with a Panenka penalty for Derby vs Fulham

It’s amazing that the English press didn’t really seem to care about much to do with Wayne Rooney when he went to MLS, but it’s like his every move has been monitored at Derby.

It’s pleasing to see that his quality is still shining through, even if he can’t quite get about the pitch like he used to.

He was trusted with a penalty against Fulham this evening, and this dinked finish just shows his class:

Cool as you like! ? Wayne Rooney converts from the penalty spot on his big night!

Rooney with the cheeky panenka ?

It does make you wonder why more penalties aren’t taken like this. It’s the chance for the keeper to be the hero, but that means they tend to throw themselves to one side in the hope of making a stunning stop.

Dinking it means they usually dive past the ball, but you always risk looking foolish if it doesn’t come off.