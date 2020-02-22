Awful news for Man United loanee Chris Smalling after his dog dies of poisoning

It’s always a weird one when someone’s pet dying makes the news, but this is actually pretty heartbreaking when you learn some of the background between Chris Smalling and his dog.

According to a report from 90min.com, his dog Miley ate rat poison and sadly passed away, while it also sounds like two other dogs were affected but should be okay.

The defender posted an emotional tribute to Miley on his social media, and it shows how big a loss this is to him:

“Now a very, very big part of my heart is missing. Anyone who knew me and Miley knew we were inseparable. People often joked how I had two women in my life. When I first met Miley I was afraid of her. I grew up with many different neighbours with aggressive dogs thinking that’s how all dogs are.”

The report also suggests that the rat poison was put down without their knowledge, but it’s not clear exactly what happened.

It’s easy for the mind to jump to conclusions and think this is some Lazio fans with malicious intent, but it’s also possible there was a rat problem in the garden and a housekeeper or someone at the property has tried to take care of it without thinking of the dogs.

At least the two other dogs should be okay, but you have to think this is a particularly tragic day in the Smalling household and we wish him all the best at an awful time.