“Awful,negative,outdated”: These fans slam Jose Mourinho following Spurs first half showing vs Chelsea.

It’s starting to look there’s a set pattern whenever Jose Mourinho takes over at a new club in recent years.

Immediately everyone gets excited by his reputation and what he’s achieved before, the media will lap up anything he says in press conferences and usually the initial results are positive.

There’s always a player who suddenly seems to do well again after his arrival, and we can all point to his genius and wonder how bright the future will be.

Then there is always the inevitable crash, he starts to get tetchy over performances or transfers, while the fans get sick of watching negative football.

It’s always okay when he’s doing well, but when the results go south then it just looks like a disaster waiting to happen.

His supporters can rightfully point to the injury problems at Spurs this season as a key reason for some poor results, but the first half against Chelsea has been poor, and it’s not only Spurs fans who are willing to point that out:

Mourinho awful negative tactics are going to cost Tottenham here. Outdated, only reason he is a serial winner in because of the players he’s had. — Marcel (@sauceprinz) February 22, 2020

Mourinho hasn’t got a clue what he’s doing. I’d rather have a go and take them on and lose than this nonsense. Death by a thousand cuts — Gertcha (@Gertcha1882) February 22, 2020

Spurs look like they have no idea what to do when they have the ball. Classic Mourinho? — Matteo bryant (@matbryant45) February 22, 2020

So so passive, mourinho — Craig Rogers (@craigyrogers) February 22, 2020

Thanks to Mourinho’s tactics, a top-rated match has become a sleeping pill for me #CHETOT — Victor-the-Mascot (@vikkymascot) February 22, 2020

Unpalatable as it is I think we’ll just have to except this is who we are as a team under Mourinho. We play like this every week! — Kenny Palmer (@KennyPalmer) February 22, 2020

As a United fan who had to endure depressing football under Mourinho, I don’t know why anyone expected different at spurs! #bbcfootball — Harry Salmon (@harrygsalmon) February 22, 2020

I’d literally take Ole Gunnar Solskjær over Mourinho at this point. He’s finito??? — lou (@zidaniste) February 22, 2020

So clearly the knives are out for him at this point, but he still has a half to try and turn things around. If he can find a way to take a point or even more from this game then fully expect him to be hailed as a hero again.

The worst things for any Spurs fans who want him to leave is they may have to wait a while. If Daniel Levy was to sack him so soon then it looks like he’s truly messed up, so these kind of displays could go on for some time yet.