Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Portuguese international has been an integral player for the Premier League club since joining them from Monaco, amassing 29 goals and 33 assists in 139 appearances across all competitions.

Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast that Barcelona have been interested in signing Silva for a while and but Man City turned down their approach, claiming they have no intention of selling him.

Barcelona want Bernardo Silva.

Currently valued at €100 million according to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old has featured in 35 matches for City this season so far, netting seven goals while providing eight assists. Silva is among the club’s most important players and they won’t be too willing to let him go. However, given that City have a two-year ban from the Champions League, there’s a chance he might contemplate a departure from the club. A player of Silva’s quality could be useful to any top team in Europe and Barcelona would benefit if they manage to sign him.

The Portuguese international isn’t the only Man City player who has been linked to other clubs as the Sun claimed that Real Madrid were interested in signing Raheem Sterling.