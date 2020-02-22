Barcelona team to face Eibar confirmed: These fans are not happy with likely change of shape and lack of changes

It feels like the whole world is watching with anticipation to see how Martin Braithwaite gets on for Barcelona, but he won’t be played from the start today.

They have the chance to return to the top of the league this afternoon with a home game against a struggling team, so in theory this should be an easy home win.

Unfortunately for Barca it hasn’t worked out like that a few times this season, so the fans will be nervous going into this one, especially with a trip to Napoli to come next week.

Because of that it looked like the perfect game to give a few players a rest, but most of the big names are starting and it looks like a change of shape could be in order too:

Your starting 1??1?? for #BarçaEibar! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2020

It’s not clear if Quique Setien intends to line up with a flat four in midfield or more of a diamond, but that line up does suggest a front two of Messi and Griezmann.

As expected this season, plenty of fans are unhappy on Twitter about the line up for the game:

Umtiti should start lenglet should rest — Mohammad Wahid (@mohammadwahid64) February 22, 2020

De Jong? Braithwaite? Fati? — Galaxyboy Wilson (@galaxyywilson) February 22, 2020

Setien really sold us fake dreams? — Danny Archer (@ProudCule0509) February 22, 2020

Abel Ruiz and carles Perez scored at europa league. This is an embarrassing club. #BartomeuDimission — T Wong (@trading_light) February 22, 2020

Why exactly are we playing 4 midfielders — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) February 22, 2020

Puig really didnt make the bench just for rakitic to start — ?? (@messi_vld) February 22, 2020

Rakitic starting ? Somethings wrong with setien for shore — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) February 22, 2020

So a 4-4-2 — Cule718 (@DonteWright2) February 22, 2020

The complaints about Rakitic are fairly normal this season, but it’s clear to see a fairly disgruntled fan-base when there are so many different moans going on, but a win should help with those a bit.

The subs haven’t been announced yet but Barca’s Twitter did show Braithwaite arriving for the game, so you have to think he will be on the bench.