Menu

Barcelona team to face Eibar confirmed: These fans are not happy with likely change of shape and lack of changes

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It feels like the whole world is watching with anticipation to see how Martin Braithwaite gets on for Barcelona, but he won’t be played from the start today.

They have the chance to return to the top of the league this afternoon with a home game against a struggling team, so in theory this should be an easy home win.

READ MORE: Video: Martin Braithwaite shows a total lack of skill and control during Barcelona presentation

Unfortunately for Barca it hasn’t worked out like that a few times this season, so the fans will be nervous going into this one, especially with a trip to Napoli to come next week.

Because of that it looked like the perfect game to give a few players a rest, but most of the big names are starting and it looks like a change of shape could be in order too:

It’s not clear if Quique Setien intends to line up with a flat four in midfield or more of a diamond, but that line up does suggest a front two of Messi and Griezmann.

As expected this season, plenty of fans are unhappy on Twitter about the line up for the game:

The complaints about Rakitic are fairly normal this season, but it’s clear to see a fairly disgruntled fan-base when there are so many different moans going on, but a win should help with those a bit.

The subs haven’t been announced yet but Barca’s Twitter did show Braithwaite arriving for the game, so you have to think he will be on the bench.

 