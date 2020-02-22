Robert Lewandowski said that he received an offer to join Manchester United back when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the club.

The Polish international first rose to prominence thanks to his performances for Borussia Dortmund. Lewandowski helped the BVB win the Bundesliga in 2011/12 by scoring 22 goals in 34 appearances.

SEE MORE: Manchester United interested in €35m-rated Premier League attacker

The 31-year-old said that it was this time when he thought of joining Manchester United but Dortmund refused to sell him. Speaking to the Guardian, Lewandowski said: “I was speaking with him [Ferguson] after two years at Dortmund and at that time I was really thinking about a move to Manchester United. Because of Ferguson and because of Manchester United.

“Borussia Dortmund said: ‘No, that’s that.’ That was the first time I was thinking about the move because if you get a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson, for a young player it was something amazing. That was a special day for me.”

United would’ve certainly landed a big fish if they managed to sign Lewandowski. The Pole eventually joined Bayern Munich and has had a fine spell with the Bavarians, winning eight trophies so far.

Lewandowski has been in fine form this season, netting 38 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions. Bayern will need the 31-year-old to maintain his consistency if they are to win the Bundesliga and have a chance of lifting their 6th Champions League.