Frank Lampard has made quite a number of changes in the starting XI for today’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kepa remains on the bench with Willy Caballero being preferred once again. Lampard has gone for a three-man defence comprising of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Reece James starts but is on right midfield while Marcos Alonso is on the left midfield.

SEE MORE: Sky Sports pundit backs Chelsea to beat Tottenham

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic start in central midfield while N’Golo Kante is out. Both Willian and Pedro started against Manchester United but neither are in the squad today and have been replaced by Mason Mount and Ross Barkley. Tammy Abraham makes the bench today while Olivier Giroud gets his first start since November.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes his return to the team after recovering from injury and makes the bench. Billy Gilmour is also on the list of substitutes while Pedro has been omitted from the squad.

Chelsea will need to win today in order to remain in fourth position in the Premier League table as a defeat could see Spurs overtake them.