Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana who has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

Currently valued at €45 million according to Transfermarkt, the Cameroonian international has done pretty well for the Eredivisie side this season. So far, Onana has kept 15 clean sheets in 34 appearances across all competitions for Ajax who are currently six points clear at the top of the league table.

The 23-year-old has been linked to Chelsea with Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws claiming that he has agreed to join them. However, a report from Spanish newspaper Sport suggests that Barcelona are interested in signing him as well.

A former player in the Blaugrana’s youth team, Onana has made 173 for appearances for Ajax, keeping a total of 74 clean sheets so far.

Given his current form, it’s no surprise that bigger clubs are interested in signing him. Barcelona currently have one of Europe’s top keepers in Marc-Andre Ter Stegen hence, Onana may have to be on the bench if they sign him.

The Cameroonian may be a regular for Chelsea if he joins them as Kepa hasn’t been in very good form this season.