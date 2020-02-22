It’s starting to look like the honeymoon period is over for Frank Lampard at Chelsea, with some fans getting a bit agitated over their poor form.

He’s gone a good job so far, and the season started with little pressure due to the transfer ban and his legendary status saw him start with a lot of credit in the bank, but that could run out as the business end of the season approaches.

READ MORE: Sky Sports pundit backs Chelsea to beat Tottenham

That loss to Man United last week means a defeat today would see them fall out of the top four, and you know that Jose Mourinho would be delighted to show everyone he can still find a way to win this one.

Lampard’s had plenty of big calls to make for this game, especially in goal and up front, but he’s decided to keep Kepa on the bench and there’s even a start for Olivier Giroud:

While the Spanish keeper may have made some errors, it’s not like Willy Caballero is an outstanding replacement, and it seems like plenty of fans would rather see Kepa get back into the team:

Fine , lampard is trying to prove a point to Kepa that he needs to buckle up but we’re seriously in a very crucial moment of the season. Caballero is no better option to Kepa. Lampard could have done better for this game at least — Unwanted Friend ?? (@holardamolar) February 22, 2020

no kepa again? — Grace primrose (@grace_primrose0) February 22, 2020

Pensioner in goal… — Tommy (@PerfectPulisic_) February 22, 2020

Stop playing Johnny Sins.

We need Kepa back.#InKepaWeTrust — Feel Chelsea (@FeelChels) February 22, 2020

? where is kepa — Mohamed Abdullahi Qabobe (@QabobeMohamed) February 22, 2020

Kepa on the bench again. What a joke ! — ?????? ?????? (@Fxds13) February 22, 2020

It’s tough to see where Kepa goes from here, a goalkeeper’s confidence can be a fragile thing, and this has now gone beyond dropping him to prove a point.

Perhaps he will come back all guns blazing to prove a point, but it’s also easy to see his confidence being ruined and then Chelsea will have a real goalkeeping problem for the rest of the season.