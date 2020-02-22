Man City resort to £20k per day legal fees and hire the lawyer who delayed Brexit to fight Champions League ban

There’s been plenty of speculation about the fall out and possible implications of Man City’s European ban over the past few days, but all of that presumes that it will actually happen.

A report from 90min.com has looked into what Man City are doing to try and fight the ruling, and it sounds like this could still drag on for a good while yet.

The report again reiterates that they have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons, while they were also fined £25m.

Anybody in the UK will know that Brexit became a long drawn out affair that still isn’t truly over, so Man City will be hoping the lawyer who helped to delay it can help them out.

The report states they have hired David Pannick QC who helped Gina Miller win two cases against the government which helped to delay Brexit, and it sounds like his legal costs are £20k per day.

While that may be a hefty sum to most people, City are a rich club and if they can find a way to get this overturned then they will see it as being worth every penny.

They go on to say that City hope the entire process could be over by the Summer, so that would be good news for everyone if this doesn’t drag on for years.