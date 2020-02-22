Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

Currently valued at €35 million according to Transfermarkt, the Portuguese international has scored 12 goals while providing five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions so far. Jota scored a hat-trick during Wolves’ Europa League match against Espanyol. They eventually won 4-0 and have a massive advantage ahead of the second leg.

SEE MORE: Manchester United loanee hopes his form will lead to surprise Euro 2020 call up for England

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are interested in signing the 23-year-old whose current contract runs out in 2022.

Jota has been a key player for Wolves since joining them from Porto, amassing 40 goals and 18 assists in 116 appearances across all competitions so far. Manchester United will be looking to sign some players in order to challenge for the Premier League and they could need an attacking reinforcement. Jota has done well lately and could be a suitable option for the Red Devils. However, Wolves may not be too willing to let go of the Portuguese attacker.

Besides, if Jota signs for United, it could hamper his game time as he plays as a left-winger which is Marcus Rashford’s position.