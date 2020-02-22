Just because a club send a scout to watch a player it doesn’t mean a transfer is close to happening, but it makes sense to keep tabs on any striker who is putting up incredible numbers.

As reported by Asistanaliz, via Turkish-Football, Real Madrid are sending a scout to watch Alexander Sorloth in action for Trabzonspor against Besiktas this evening.

The 24 year old is currently on loan from Crystal Palace, but he failed to score in 16 Premier League appearances and was eventually sent out on loan.

He’s now scored 19 goals in 28 games this season, and certainly looks to be a fine prospect. It doesn’t appear there will be any good news in this for Palace, as the report suggests the didn’t include a recall option and the Turkish side have an option to buy for €6m.

That means it’s likely the Turkish side will sign him no matter what his future plans are, even if it’s just to sell him on immediately for a profit.

Palace fans may bemoan that they agreed to this deal, but he showed very little in England and this seemed incredible unlikely when he left in the Summer.

The visiting scouts will have seen him open the scoring in the opening minutes tonight, so it will be interesting to see where he does end up next season.