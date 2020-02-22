Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Chelsea could win today’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues haven’t won any of their last four Premier League fixtures and are currently fourth in the table, just one point ahead of Spurs.

SEE MORE: Chelsea and Spurs interested in summer move for £18m-rated striker

Chelsea beat Jose Mourinho’s side at the latter’s backyard and Nicholas feels that they will win at Stamford Bridge as well, predicting for a 2-1 win. The pundit wrote on his column for Sky Sports: “This is a massive game in the context of the top four. The serious interest is at the bottom, but the potentials for the top four is phenomenal. The fascination is Chelsea’s home form, which has been awful. The youngsters have come out of the picture a bit, and it was always going to be an up-and-down season.

“Chelsea and Tottenham do not like each other one bit, and it’s Lampard against Mourinho. I am expecting there to be major discipline issues here; it will be a tense and aggressive affair. I am struggling to separate these two as you do not know what will you get off them. I would play Olivier Giroud, not Michy Batshuayi, and see how you go for 65-70 minutes. They need an out-ball to get up the pitch. That is my point regarding Moura – Tottenham need to be able to get out.”

Chelsea’s home performance has been disappointing but then again, so has Tottenham’s away form. The North London side have been unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches and a win will take them to fourth position. Spurs are bound to give Chelsea a tough fight but Frank Lampard’s side will be eager to bounce back after back to back after their home defeat against Manchester United.

Regardless of who wins, today’s match at Stamford Bridge promises to be a close contest.