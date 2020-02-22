Video: Aaron Ramsey scores a delightful chip to put Juventus 2-0 up against SPAL

Most of the talk about Aaron Ramsey since his move to Italy has revolved around a possible return to the Premier League, but he’s just shown what he can bring to the Juventus team.

He always looked at his best with Arsenal when he was allowed to roam forward and make runs into the box, and he’s just shown he can come up with a delightful finish too:

?? Aaron Ramsey doubles Juventus’ lead! ? A beautiful dinked finish from the Welshman pays off Dybala’s perfectly weighted assist pic.twitter.com/kcDRGxmyKC — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 22, 2020

He’s struggled to truly nail down a starting spot due to the fierce competition for places in that midfield, but if he can go on a decent run then he might start to establish himself.