Video: Chaotic scenes in Liverpool training as Gomez gets hit in the nuts, Ox counts him out and Klopp watches on with glee

It’s probably easy to have a good time when the league is pretty much won in February, but Liverpool training looks like great fun.

You can instantly tell from Joe Gomez’s guttural groan that he’s been hit in the unmentionables with the ball, and his teammates really just watch on as he falls to the floor in agony:

?| Milly: ‘Oooh gonads!’ then Ox slides in with the countdown! pic.twitter.com/mc6OuP6LBG — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) February 21, 2020

It’s already comical enough when Alex Oxlade Chamberlain starts to count him out on the floor, but then the camera cuts to a grinning Jurgen Klopp just to complete the chaotic scene.

You have to think that Gomez might be a bit annoyed over the lack of concern from his teammates however.

