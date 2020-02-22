Video: Chelsea’s forgotten man Olivier Giroud strikes to put them 1-0 up against Spurs

It seemed liked the whole of January was spent wondering where Olivier Giroud might be playing his football for the rest of the season, but Chelsea didn’t seem like the obvious option.

He had barely played this season and hadn’t found the net in the Premier League. If he had slightly smaller feet his goal against Man United would’ve counted last time out, but there’s nothing VAR could do about this:

?? striker beats ?? captain Olivier Giroud with a fine opener for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge… pic.twitter.com/sIwIJOPBfS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2020

There’s panic in the box as Spurs try to get the ball away, but the shots just keep coming and eventually Giroud fires a great volley under the keeper to give Chelsea the lead.

Spurs are lacking in any real options up front just now so this felt like a game they needed to keep 0-0 for as long as possible, so it will be fascinating to see what Jose Mourinho can muster up now.