Video: Clinical Cristiano Ronaldo extends his fine form with the opening goal vs SPAL

It really is incredible to think that earlier this season there were questions asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, to the point that some fans may have wondered if his career at the elite level was over.

It turns out that was just a minor blip, after he opened the scoring against SPAL this evening to make 11 Serie A games in a row where he’s scored:

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 11 straight matches — equaling the Serie A record ? pic.twitter.com/tcwqrbaccB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 22, 2020

? 1000th professional match ? Scores in 11 consecutive Serie A game ?? Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus the lead! pic.twitter.com/4radbQkIqm — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 22, 2020

Some poor results have allowed the other teams to catch up with them and there is a genuine title race in Italy for the first time in a long time, but a win here would put them clear at the top again.

READ MORE: Report details how much money Cristiano Ronaldo gives his fiancee to fund lavish lifestyle

This goal also marks yet another season where Ronaldo has more than 20 league goals – which is a mark that most strikers can only dream of.