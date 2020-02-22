Menu

Video: Eibar gift Lionel Messi a first half hat trick as Barcelona lead 3-0 at half time

This must be an absolute dream for Quique Setien. His Barcelona side have struggled lately, so seeing Lionel Messi score a first half hat trick to effectively kill the game against Eibar is just what the doctor ordered.

His first two were excellent goals, but there’s a huge slice of luck about this one as some dreadful defending gifts him the third:

It’s worth noting that he actually tried to unselfishly put it on a plate for a teammate when he was one on one with the keeper, but events conspired to leave him with no choice but to finish it himself.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get a rest now with the game against Napoli coming up.

