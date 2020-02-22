Video: Giovani Lo Celso somehow avoids a red card for horrible challenge on Azpilicueta

Premier League chiefs might be thankful that Chelsea went on to win this game, because this could’ve been a major problem for VAR and the integrity of the system if Spurs had taken something from the game.

The talking point happened when Lo Celso somehow escaped a red card for this challenge:

Maguire on Monday

Lo Celso today Looks like stamps are allowed from now on in the premier league pic.twitter.com/JDP1kepDuC — Jasper (@YASPR_) February 22, 2020

VAR looked at the incident and somehow there was no action taken. In some ways it may have been better if they just stood by that call, but reports have since emerged that they admitted to getting the decision wrong, and he should’ve been sent off:

BREAKING: We have been speaking to Stockley Park who have admitted they got the decision wrong and Lo Celso should have been sent off… @btsport — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) February 22, 2020

Serious questions will need to be asked after this, but you can only imagine the fury from the Chelsea camp if this game had ended differently.