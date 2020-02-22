Menu

Video: Great play from Martin Braithwaite allows Messi to score his fourth with a cheeky finish

FC Barcelona


There are times when you watch Lionel Messi and it just looks like he’s playing in the schoolyard with friends.

He never looks hurried or flustered, and he’s in total control so cheeky bits of skill just come naturally. He scored four goals against Eibar today, and Martin Braithwaite deserves a lot of praise for his part in the build up:

Most players in that position would slash at the ball and possibly not score, but Messi just leaves them all looking foolish as he almost walks the ball into the net.

