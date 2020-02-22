Video: Liverpool target Timo Werner shows his class with a thumping finish vs Schalke

We’re still some time away from the Summer transfer window opening, but it’s now common to see that transfer rumours start gathering pace months before they happen.

Timo Werner’s name has been mentioned plenty of times when it comes to Liverpool, and The BBC were the latest to look at the possibility of the German moving to Anfield.

READ MORE: Former player tells Liverpool target he would be better joining Chelsea or Man United

This means that plenty of fans will keep an eye on his performances to see what he might be able to offer, and this goal from this evening should get the fans excited:

? Cut inside

? Bang Simple as you like for Timo Werner – brilliant strike! pic.twitter.com/2j7eEhZaoI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2020

There’s not much back-lift on the shot, but he still managed to get some incredible power on the effort.

It’s still not clear where he might fit in at Liverpool, but that makes it 26 goals for the season, so he would be an exciting signing if he did move.