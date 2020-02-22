Menu

Video: Marcos Alonso puts Chelsea 2-0 up with a stunning drive from distance

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard made a big call by including two players who looked to be out the door in January for the game against Spurs, but they’ve both come up big for him today.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring with a well taken volley, and now Marcos Alonso has got in on the act.

READ MORE: Video: Chelsea’s forgotten man Olivier Giroud strikes to put them 1-0 up against Spurs

The Spaniard has always looked good going forward, and he finished off a nice move here with a brilliant drive from distance to make it 2-0:

He often gets derided for his lack of ability defensively, but perhaps this was a masterstroke from Frank Lampard – he knew Spurs would be unlikely to attack so why not have some extra quality on the wing by including Alonso?

It’s hard to see Spurs coming back from this…

 

More Stories Marcos Alonso