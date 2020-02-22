Video: Messi tears Eibar apart again with a solo effort to make it 2-0

There was plenty of talk about Lionel Messi being out of form because he hadn’t scored in a few games, but he’s fixed that today with two excellent first half goals vs Eibar.

His first was about trickery and close control, where this one displayed his pace as he powered past his man and left the keeper helpless with a fine finish into the far corner:

This looked like a game where Barca should run out easy winners, and it certainly looks like it should turn out that way after a blistering first half from Lionel Messi.