Video: Schmeichel saves Aguero spot kick after more VAR controversy between Leicester and Man City

This VAR decision is nothing compared to some of the other things we’ve seen today, but it still looked incredibly harsh on Leicester.

VAR ruled that the defender’s arms were up in a way that warranted a spot kick being given, but it’s hit so hard and from quite close in so it doesn’t look like Praet can do much to get out of the way.

In the end it didn’t even matter, as Kasper Schmeichel made a great save to deny Sergio Aguero:

Super Schmeichel! Man City were awarded a penalty courtesy of VAR but Sergio Aguero could not capitalise!

City have probably shaded the chances but it’s an even game where both teams look like scoring, so that could go down as a big miss.

In the end it won’t change who wins the league, but it might shorten that wait for Liverpool to get their hands on the title.