Menu

Video: SHAMBLES at Burnley as VAR cancels Bournemouth goal and awards a penalty AGAINST them instead

AFC Bournemouth Burnley FC
Posted by

Just when you thought we were done with the VAR controversy for one day, it turns out things were just getting started.

You can possibly argue that this is the correct decision, but it looks so harsh and it just highlights how ridiculous things can become.

Harry Wilson thought he had leveled the game up for Bournemouth with a nice goal, only for VAR to rule out the decision due to a handball.

READ MORE: Video: Giovani Lo Celso somehow avoids a red card for horrible challenge on Azpilicueta

Not only did they have the disappointment of having the goal chopped off, the “handball” was in their own box so a penalty was awarded against them instead:

The real irony here is that the penalty probably doesn’t get given if Bournemouth don’t score. There’s not enough to award it on it’s own, but the rules state any handball in the build up to a goal can’t count, so they had no choice to award the spot kick instead.

Bournemouth had already had a goal disallowed in the first half for a harsh hand ball call, so you imagine Eddie Howe won’t be that keen on VAR right now.